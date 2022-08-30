Bound Brook, NJ man gets prison for murdering friend — parents face trial now

It’s more than 50 years in prison for a Bound Brook man convicted of the murder of a family friend.

Ryan Keogh was sentenced on Friday to 50 years for the count of murder, stemming from the 2019 shooting death of 29-year-old Terrence Coulanges, of Old Bridge, outside of Keogh’s family home on Farm Lane.

He also received a three-year term for endangering an injured victim to be served directly after, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

In front of a judge for his sentencing, as reported by MyCentralJersey.com, Keogh said "I am not a cold, calculated killer — God knows I am not guilty.”

Terrence Coulanges of Old Bridge, an aspiring musician, was shot and killed in 2019

A 911 call about Coulanges being shot on Jan. 9, 2019 wasn't received until nearly two hours later.

The aspiring musician, known by family and friends as "TR", had suffered wounds to his chest and right thigh — and was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick.

Neighbors had reported hearing what turned out to be gunshots at 5:45 p.m.

Investigators found that Keogh and both of his parents left the house for a period of time, between Coulanges being shot and before Cindy Keogh finally placed a 911 call at 7:36 p.m.

Keogh was arrested about a month later, following an investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Investigation Units, the Bound Brook Police Department and the FBI.

Cindy Keogh

On April 26, Keogh was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder; second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose; third-degree counts of endangering an injured victim and hindering apprehension or prosecution and fourth-degree counts of false swearing, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine.

Cindy and David Keogh now face separate trials, as they have pleaded not guilty to making false statements to police, hindering apprehension and endangering an injured victim.

David Keogh

The Keoghs had known Coulanges for years and the shooting victim had at some point lived with the family until late 2018, according to previous reports.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

