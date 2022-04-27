A Bound Brook man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in January 2019.

According to police, the defendant and his family left the scene of the shooting on Farm Lane in Bound Brook, and a 911 call about the victim wasn't received until nearly two hours later.

The jury returned a verdict for Ryan Keogh on April 26; the trial began on March 7.

Keogh's parents are being tried separately for their alleged involvement in hindering Keogh's apprehension, endangering the victim, and making false statements to police.

Keogh was also convicted for second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, third-degree endangering an injured victim, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, along with four out of five counts of fourth-degree false swearing.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, Old Bridge resident Terrence Coulanges, 29, was found outside of the Farm Lane home, the Keoghs' residence, with gunshot wounds to his chest and right thigh on Jan. 9, 2019. He was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The victim and the Keoghs had known each other for years and was living with the family until late 2018, according to reports.

The incident occurred when Coulanges appeared at the Keoghs' home after dark. Ryan Keogh was claiming self-defense.

Ryan Keogh was arrested on Feb. 14, 2019. Sentencing for Keogh is scheduled for June 10.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

