‘Botched’ doc promises to fix Artie Lange’s nose … if he gets clean

Dr. Paul Nassif of the reality show "Botched" says he'll fix up Artie Lange's nose — deformed after years of drug abuse — if he can get and stay clean.

Nassif told TMZ Lange has a "saddle nose," caused by trauma to the septum, which divides the left and right nasal cavities. He said that can be caused by an injury — as might happen to a boxer, but said among drug users — cocaine use is most often the cause.

"You have to make sure that all drugs are stopped for a prolonged period of time," Nassif said.

He described how tissue from the scalp or rib could be used to rebuild Lange's nose.

"If you fix his nose, and then you start introducing drugs into the nose again, it will collapse, but this time, only worse," Nassif said. "Artie — I hope we can help you hear at Botched. I would love to fix your nose."

Lange, a New Jersey resident and for years a staple of Howard Stern's show, has struggled with addiction for years, being frank about his problems in interviews with New Jersey 101.5's Steve Trevelise and others. He decided during a visit to Trevelise's evening show in November of last year he'd enter rehab , and swore during an appearance a month later he'd been staying clean.

But the Hoboken comedian was sent to the Essex County Correctional Facility in January after he tested positive for cocaine and morphine. As part of his drug rehabilitation program, Lange has working at a gas station, according to a video on the Twitter account for Radio Misfits and retweeted by Lange this month.

Then, last week, he was arrested again , on an alleged drug court violation — apparently his second arrest of the month. The Essex County Sheriff's Office said Lange was arrested at Freedom House, a halfway house in Clinton Township where he has been staying.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said that those who go through the drug program are given a set of instructions to follow by a judge. "If they don't follow them the court wants to see them again. Apparently he didn't finish up what was supposed to be done."

