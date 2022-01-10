Bob Saget talking life, Norm McDonald, ‘Dirty Work’ sequel on Artie Lange’s November podcast

If you really want to know about somebody, listen to them talk to someone that they love. You hear that when Bob Saget spoke to Artie Lange barely two months ago on Artie Lange's Halfway House podcast.

Saget, a comedian and "Full House" dad was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando on Sunday. Artie tweeted out his feelings:

https://twitter.com/artiequitter/status/1480360372024532994

Saget talked about how he was going out on tour again and the two reminisced about their good friend Norm MacDonald who passed away last year from leukemia. Saget directed Artie and Norm in the movie "Dirty Work" and revealed that he had written a sequel that Norm loved but didn't live to make.

Bob Saget (Photo By: Annie I. Bang/Invision/AP) Artie Lange (Photo by: Stuart Ramson/AP Photo) Norm MacDonald (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"Norm didn't think he was going to die," says Saget. "I didn't know."

When asked by Lange why he would write a movie for a guy who had leukemia, Saget said, "Nobody knew and he wanted it that way and I think it was also about him being a gambler at heart with life."

https://twitter.com/bobsaget/status/1437893004941950976?s=20

"I think it's those last few weeks, I think he was really thinking he was going to beat it and we were set to go," Saget tells Lange. "You were going to get a phone call".

Saget also revealed that he was working on an R-rated cut of the "Dirty Work" movie for Norm. He said seven minutes are missing involving a donut scene and a prison scene. Saget was also working on a documentary on comedian Martin Mull.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Saget also talked about his life.

"I was born in Philly. my dad was a meat executive with Food Fair and Pantry Pride who started as a butcher. We ended up in Norfolk, Virginia, then moved to Los Angeles until 11th grade, then back to Philadelphia."

"It wasn't easy for the family. My parents lost four kids. Two were born before I was born and didn't live. The other was scleroderma and the other was schizophrenic and mental health and it was rough," he said.

"People ask you how you make a comedian," says Saget. "you just look at your life and you look at my life."

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

They also talked about old times, his Comedy Central roast and funerals. It ends with Saget having to cut it short but promising to come on again.

It's something to hear an interview with Bob Saget, it's another thing to be hanging with Bob Saget. Listening to Artie Lange interview Bob Saget, you feel like you're hanging with him. To hear Artie Lange's podcast with Bob Saget click here.

