How quickly a year goes by!

Artie Lange, who announced his rehab on New Jersey 101.5 — and began a journey that would take him through the court system and halfway houses, that would have him pumping gas and dumping garbage — tweeted out Thursday that he is one year sober.

Artie visited the New Jersey 101.5 last October looking and sounding better than he had in years. He credited Kevin Meara, founder of City of Angels and the rehab center Turning Point with his turnaround.

"Kevin Meara helped get me into the retreat. The retreat got me off heroin," Lange said. "And then this last go-round I went to Turning Point in Paterson, these last three months, and they helped me get off everything else. It was a combination of those two amazing places."

How does Artie stay clean? He told us last October:

"It's part of my struggle. The only answer is a network of people around me," Lange said. "I got a great sponsor and I got great people around me, again one day at a time. I never did it that way. That was my mistake. I put pressure on myself. I just gotta do it one day at a time. I can't not perform. I gotta do what I gotta do."

Here's hoping he keeps doing it!