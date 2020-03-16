Artie Lange’s non virus reason for canceling shows

It would have been easy for Artie Lange to use the current corona scare as a reason for canceling his shows. But that's not who the new Artie Lange is. Lange tweeted his reason out last Friday.

Lange, who celebrated one year sober on January 30, appeared on my show in the New Jersey 101.5 studio's last October talked about his struggle to stay clean saying, "I just gotta do it one day at a time. I can't not perform, I gotta do what I gotta do."

I can't imagine what fighting addiction is like along with the other demons that caused you to get there in the first place. Here's hoping he wins his battle with addiction and is able to do what he's gotta do. I for one am pulling for him.

