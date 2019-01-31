Artie Lange sent to jail after failing drug test again

NEWARK — Comedian Artie Lange reported to Essex County drug court on Wednesday after he tested positive for cocaine and morphine.

Lange, who seemed to be making progress in his battle with drug addiction, was sent to the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark as a result of the positive test. The original plan was for Lange to enter Drug Court in Essex County and immediately transfer to Hudson County, where he resides in Hoboken.

TMZ reported that the bleeding under his nose in his arrest booking photo came from a scab that began to bleed. His lawyer Frank Arleo told the website that Lange is "committed to getting better."

Under the rules of Drug Court, typically a participant must be drug free to transfer to another county. At this stage, the next step will be for him to be evaluated for a drug court approved treatment program. In the interim, he will remain in custody in Essex County.

The Livingston-born comedian committed to recovery in November on New Jersey 101.5 host Steve Trevelise's show.

"I'm a very humble guy at this point and I think I'm ready to go in and do what I got to do," Lange told Trevelise.

During Thanksgiving weekend, Lange drove from a recovery center in Pennsylvania to perform at the Stress Factory in New Brunswick with Trevelise and others

He caught a break in December when despite a positive test for cocaine and amphetamines he was ordered into drug court. He told the judge during the hearing that heroin is out of his life and he was using a legal drug called Suboxone to help with his addiction.

On Christmas, Lange tweeted a picture of his misshapen nose, which drew reaction from a number of comedians urging him to get help. He said it came from "three decades of drug abuse."

