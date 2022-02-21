Black Run Preserve: Another great NJ hidden hiking spot

When we came here last year, the parking lots were full and the woods were teeming with people desperate to get out of the house during the height of the pandemic. Some people were wearing masks, and few made eye contact. What a difference a year makes.

This year there were enough people to let you know it's a really cool place.

Black Run Preserve is in Evesham Township, otherwise known as Marlton, and is one of 120 nature preserves in the state of New Jersey. It's well off the beaten path at the very beginning of the Pine Barrens on the edge of suburbia.

Black Run is a simple place with a pretty flat terrain and plenty of water views of former cranberry bogs. Nothing spectacular but if you're looking for an easy hike in the woods, this will do the trick.

A look around Black Run Preserve is in Evesham Township

