Biden sticks it to NJ, again — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Hurricane Beryl on 7/2/24

After a few weeks of declining prices, several factors are pushing the cost of gasoline back up to levels not seen in about a year.

According to the AAA, the average price per gallon jumped five cents between Monday and Tuesday in New Jersey. Gas Buddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said it's likely to remain high through the end of summer.

"A lot of this is just the recent price of oil, which in the last three weeks is spiked by almost 15%. The price of oil now at $84 a barrel. Just three weeks ago we saw oil prices down in the low 70s. So it's been an incredibly short jump in the price of oil," De Haan told New Jersey 101.5.

FILE - Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City. N.J. on Nov. 3, 2023. On Monday, July 1, 2024, the U.S,. Interior Department approved the Atlantic Shores offshore wind project in New Jersey, which would be the state's first wind farm once additional federal and state approvals are granted. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department approved the proposed Atlantic Shores offshore wind farm in New Jersey on Tuesday, giving a major boost to a project that would be the state's first.

The project still requires an additional federal approval of its construction and operations plan, along with two state-level permits, before construction can begin.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the department's decision marked the ninth offshore wind project approved under the Biden administration, green-lighting 13 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power 5 million homes.

NJ state police trooper arrested, accused of attempted sex assault of girl

A 31-year-old State Police trooper has been accused of trying to pay for a sex act involving a young female teen.

Shane H. Dempsey, of Brick, was arrested and criminally charged on Monday.

Earlier this year, an undercover detective from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office was monitoring the social media app Whisper, when they were contacted by another user, later identified as Dempsey, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

Point Pleasant police

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — This Ocean County borough is taking its 10 p.m. curfew seriously, starting now.

Ahead of July 4, the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department is warning residents on Facebook that it'll be enforcing several ordinances regarding the "ongoing issue of unaccompanied juveniles in town."

And it's the juveniles' parents who may have to pay the price.

"Over recent weeks, we have seen an increase in incidents involving young people late at night, raising concerns among parents and residents alike," Mayor Douglas Vitale told New Jersey 101.5 in an emailed statement.

Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a dinner reception at the White House in 2023

MIDDLETOWN — The mayor says this township is on the hook for nearly $24,000 after providing extra protection Saturday night for President Joe Biden’s fundraising event at Gov. Phil Murphy’s home.

Biden landed at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst late Saturday afternoon and flew Marine One to the former Fort Monmouth in Eatontown. From there he and his retinue of Secret Service agents, White House and campaign staffers, the first lady and his granddaughters traveled via motorcade to Murphy's Middletown estate.

Perry told New Jersey 101.5 he is going to seek reimbursement from the Biden campaign Tuesday but isn't hopeful of getting anything back. The township was never reimbursed for a 2022 fundraiser at the governor's home.

loading...

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

