NJ undercover cops catch state trooper in underage sex sting

◾ NJ state police trooper arrested

◾ Trooper tried to arrange sex with young teen, police say

◾ Defendant allegedly offered money for sex from girl

A 31-year-old State Police trooper has been accused of trying to pay for a sex act involving a young female teen.

Shane H. Dempsey, of Brick, was arrested and criminally charged on Monday.

(Monmouth County Canva) ( Canva) loading...

Earlier this year, an undercover detective from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office was monitoring the social media app Whisper, when they were contacted by another user, later identified as Dempsey, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

The trooper, believing the detective to be a 14-year-old girl, tried to solicit sexually explicit images and also offered to pay money in exchange for a sex act, according to Santiago.

(Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) standoff ends peaceful armed robber accusation Migliore Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office loading...

Dempsey faced the following second-degree charges:

◾ attempted sexual assault

◾attempted endangering welfare of a child (permitting child to engage in production of child sexual abuse materials)

◾attempted engaging in prostitution

◾ attempted luring

He was also charged with third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child via sexual conduct.

Dempsey has been employed by State Police since 2017. He is suspended without pay, officials said.

NJ State Police sign Ewing (Google Maps) NJ State Police sign, Ewing (Google Maps) loading...

He was taken into custody in Ewing before being driven to Monmouth County jail, pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Monmouth County officials do not usually release photographs of criminal suspects.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker