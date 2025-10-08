Jodi and I met up with some friends in Colts Next this week in a return for me to the scene of on of the best pork chops I've ever had at a restaurant.

Via Sposito has only been open for a few months and already has made an impact on the culinary community.

A new dining gem in Colts Neck

As I wrote about last week, Is this Jersey's best pork chop?

I was impressed with my first visit to the friendly, sophisticated and delicious open kitchen hot spot. It was Jodi's first visit, so of course she had to try the pork chop, and it didn't disappoint.

I went for the bone-in veal parm. Wow, wow, wow.

The veal parm that stopped me in my tracks

Huge portion and I could only eat half of the order. The happy part of that order is I get to have it all over again tonight.

The appetizers were perfect as well. Burrata, fennel, orange salad and perfectly cooked octopus. The staff is friendly, knowledgeable and eager to make sure you have the best dining experience in Monmouth County.

The quest for New Jersey’s best veal parm

Shout out to our waitress Angela, originally from Jodi's home state of Rhode Island, she's settled right in as a Jersey girl!

The real question is who has the best bone-in veal parm in New Jersey?

I've been writing about, and eating, veal parm for years and hitting some of Jersey's best restaurants. I can safely say, Via Sposito is at the level of competition with some of the best Jersey has to offer!

So far, 1051 Bistro, Chef Vola's and Cafe 2825 top the list. Maybe it's time for a bone in veal parm tour and declare a statewide winner!

