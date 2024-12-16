One of the best restaurants in NJ: Local gem Cafe 2825 does it again

You know that feeling when you just know that the meal ahead of you is gonna be the best ever?

We had such an outstanding meal when Jodi and I went to Cafe 2825 in Atlantic City a couple months ago that we've been chasing the next one ever since.

Owner Joe Lautato and his wife Ginny take such pride in this historic gem and it shows in the results. The service, the food, and the warmth make this one of the best restaurants in New Jersey and beyond.

We've had the blessing of being able to travel over our three decades of marriage and yes, we rate every location by the food!

With our son in San Diego and daughter and son-in-law in London, there is no shortage of great restaurants to experience. Since we were invited to discover 2825, we have yet to meet its match.

The homemade pasta course and fava bean "amuse-bouche" could have sufficed for the meal.

But the veal.

The veal parm is still the best and big enough that I took half of it home.

