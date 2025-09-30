Last night I had an opportunity to visit with some friends at a restaurant that we've all driven by for the past few weeks.

It opened this year to some rave reviews from locals.

Turns out, the hype didn't do it justice. It's not often that a restaurant exceeds expectations, but from the service to the quality of the food, Via Sposito's is among Jersey's best.

Skipping appetizers, straight to the main event

We were a little pressed for time as I had a Zoom meeting following dinner and had just come in from Seaside Park supporting my friend, Chef Umberto for the 2nd annual Jersey Pizza Wars, so we skipped the appetizers and went straight to the mains.

I ordered the double-cut pork chop, the chef recommended medium rare. The dish came out thick, juicy with a perfect char. The accompanying hot cherry peppers made it next level.

It was honestly one of the best pork chops I've ever ordered.

A couple of weeks ago, Jodi had one of the best pork chops at Ciro's in Monroe, so now I'm thinking contest!

My friend James had the Veal Milanese and Bobby had a steak. All three dishes were cooked perfectly and joyfully consumed.

We'll be back for sure.

