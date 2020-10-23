Belleville BOE member charged with DWI near school

BELLEVILLE — A member of the Board of Education who is seeking re-election was charged with DWI after being found early Tuesday morning slumped over the steering wheel of her car in front of a bar.

Police Lt. John McAloon told NJ.com that Erika Jacho, 41, refused to take a "chemical test" when police found her in front of Michael’s Roscommon House on Joralemon Street. The bar also is near an elementary school. There is no evidence that Jacho had been drinking at the bar.

Jacho has been a member of the board since 2017, according to the school district website. She is running for re-election and held a comedy show campaign fundraiser at a restaurant in Bloomfield on Thursday night, according to her campaign Facebook page.

She was also charged with DWI withing 1,000 feet of a school.

McAloon and Jacho on Friday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Jacho is the second board of education member in New Jersey to face criminal charges in recent weeks.

Anthony "Tony" Goltsch, 40, of Manchester, faces 14 counts of second-degree theft for not completing work at his Rumson jewelry store and not returning the valuable to their owners. His attorney told the Asbury Park Press that if Goltsch wins the Nov. 3 election, he will not serve out the term.

