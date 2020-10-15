NJ cops: ‘For the Children’ candidate stole $560K from customers

A school board member who is on the ballot this November has now been charged with ripping off his jewelry store customers out $560,000 worth of valuables.

Anthony "Tony" Goltsch, 40, of Manchester, was charged in September after three customers claimed he did not return $260,000 worth of jewelry left for consignment or redesign.

After news of the charges, another 11 customers of the Golden Goose in Rumson came forward to say that they never got back their rings, earrings, diamonds, watches and coins

The customers said they made several unsuccessful attempts to get payment or the jewelry back, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Between the two sets of charges, Goltsch faces 14 counts of second-degree theft by failure to make required disposition of property received.

The investigation into Goltsch was prompted by complaints victims made to Rumson police, according to Charlie Webster, a spokesman for the Prosecutor's Office. He could say what say what happened to the jewelry citing the ongoing investigation.

Goltsch was sworn in as a member of the Manchester Board of Education in July. According to the Patch of Manchester he was appointed to fill the term of Christopher Nolan. He is running for a full term under the banner "For the Children."

New Jersey 101.5 could not reach Goltsch for comment on Thursday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ