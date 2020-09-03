Rumson jeweler charged in $260K rip-off of customers

RUMSON — A jewelry store owner has been charged with stealing a quarter-million dollars worth of jewelry from his customers.

Prosecutors said Anthony Goltsch, of Manchester in Ocean County, took in jewelry from two customers on consignment and from a third customer seeking to have hers redesigned. The shop, however, never returned the jewelry or proceeds from any sales, the customers reported.

Goltsch owns the Golden Goose jewelers on West River Road.

Monmouth County prosecutor said one customer consigned for sale two rings appraised at more than $180,000 in July and August 2017.

A second alleged victim consigned eight pieces of jewelry appraised at $59,0000 in March 2019.

In June 2019, another alleged victim said brought three pieces worth $24,000 to have redesigned but never got them back.

Goltsch was charged Thursday with second-degree theft by failure to make required disposition of property received. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether the had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.