Bad behavior from NJ police chief — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

As a percentage of income, the cost of automobile insurance in New Jersey isn't that bad, according to a new analysis.

But you could be paying even less — you just need the patience to search for a better price elsewhere.

In New Jersey right now, the average annual premium of $2,555 takes up 2.65% of household income, finds an analysis by Bankrate. That percentage is higher in 28 states; it's as high as 6.5% in Louisiana.

BRADLEY BEACH — The police chief of a Jersey Shore town is on paid leave after he showed up at a crash drunk and got physical with a sergeant, according to a published report.

The tense situation unfolded in Bradley Beach on the night of Nov. 9, 2023. It was recorded on police body cameras and TAPinto first published the footage.

Bradley Beach police responded to a DUI crash on Main Street near Brinley Avenue. A driver had hit two parked vehicles, according to a police report obtained by TAPinto.

VERNON — A ghastly sight after more than 90 maltreated dogs and puppies, including a few dead ones, were removed from a filthy home owned by two members of a self-described animal rescue group, police announced.

On Monday, members of the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, Vernon Township Police, and the ASPCA found dogs of varying breeds, sizes, and ages, including some who were underweight and had untreated medical issues.

WILDWOOD, N.J. — A Pennsylvania sheriff's officer was charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material while in New Jersey.

James Christopher Buckley, 57, of the Gilbertsville section of Douglass Township, Pennsylvania, was charged Tuesday after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about the material being sent from Wildwood, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

ELIZABETH — Just over one month ago, fire ravaged the iconic Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza in Union County.

When the flames were extinguished, the landmark business — rooted in NJ since 1918 — still had its largest-in-the-state brick pizza oven, standing literally like a phoenix emerging from ashes.

The owner of the iconic location vows he will rebuild.

National Murrow Award Winner

