Neglected and dead dogs removed from home of NJ animal rescue group

VERNON — A ghastly sight after more than 90 maltreated dogs and puppies, including a few dead ones, were removed from a filthy home owned by two members of a self-described animal rescue group, police announced.

On Monday, members of the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, Vernon Township Police, and the ASPCA found dogs of varying breeds, sizes, and ages, including some who were underweight and had untreated medical issues.

The animals, including puppies, were found living in a squalor home among their own feces and urine and exposed to high levels of ammonia, as a result.

Some of the animals had dirty, severely matted coats, including one who was found with nails matted into their fur, police said.

Some dogs were malnourished, underweight, and had untreated medical conditions including eye infections and injuries. Several of the dogs were living in cars. Others were found deceased.

The owners of the property, Gizela Juric and Ronald Colgan, were charged with six counts of animal cruelty charges relating to both the dead dogs found on the property, as well as the failure to provide the dogs and puppies with the necessary medical care.

Juric was also previously charged with animal cruelty on Feb. 2 in connection with the death of a fifth dog in her care.

“The ASPCA is grateful to be in a position where we can collaborate with local agencies across the country to provide critical resources and expertise to rescue at-risk animals and bring them to safety,” said Teresa Ladner, senior director of investigations for the ASPCA.

She added it was clear these dogs were not receiving adequate treatment despite being under the care of a self-described animal rescue group.

The ASPCA is providing investigative and legal assistance to further support the investigation and prosecution and to ensure the best legal outcome for the animals.

