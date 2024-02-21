PA sheriff’s deputy sent child porn from NJ vacation home, cops say

☑️ Reports of child sexual abuse material were traced back to a vacation home

☑️ The home belongs to a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff's Officer

☑️ James Christopher Buckley has been suspended

WILDWOOD, N.J. — A Pennsylvania sheriff's officer was charged with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material while in New Jersey.

James Christopher Buckley, 57, of the Gilbertsville section of Douglass Township, Pennsylvania, was charged Tuesday after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about the material being sent from Wildwood, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.

The material was found to originate from Buckley's iCloud while he was at a vacation home in Wildwood.

Veteran member of the sheriff's department

Buckley was identified as a deputy for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. According to his Linkedin page, Buckley has been with the office for nine years.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Oscar Gamble told PALivingNews.com that Buckley was immediately suspended.

Buckley is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

