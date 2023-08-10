This week’s thunderstorm did spawn tornado in New Jersey after all

⚡The tornado was on the ground for about a minute in Holland Township

⚡ It continued north to the Bloomsbury area where it caused further damage

⚡ 11 tornadoes have touched down in New Jersey so far in 2023

A survey team from the National Weather Service returned to New Jersey Wednesday and determined Monday's thunderstorms did produce a tornado in Hunterdon County.

The line of thunderstorms was strong as it crossed the Delaware River from Pennsylvania with gusty winds, some heavy rain and lightning. A survey team had initially determined that straight-line winds of up to 95 mph uprooted trees and brought down limbs in a neighborhood on the Bloomsbury/Bethlehem border.

In a later statement on Wednesday, the survey team also determined an EF-0 tornado with a peak wind of 85 mph touched down on Reiglesville-Milford Road in Holland early Monday evening where it caused tree damage and significant damage to two farm buildings.

The tornado crossed mostly open fields until reaching Crab Apple Tree Road where a large tree was uprooted. WFMZ-TV reported several trees were damaged and power lines were brought down.

The storm then continued northward to the Bloomsbury area although damage was not continuous.

This radar screengrab is from 7:38pm Monday, showing the brief tornado that touched down in northwestern Hunterdon County. The area of tight rotation is located right around the black dot in the center of the image. This radar screengrab is from 7:38pm Monday, showing the brief tornado that touched down in northwestern Hunterdon County. The area of tight rotation is located right around the black dot in the center of the image. (Radarscope) loading...

Barely a tornado

The tornado was on the ground for only about a minute but left enough evidence of "swirling" to be declared a tornado, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"There was no strong signature on radar, and therefore no warning was issued at the time. Luckily, the damage seemed pretty minor," Zarrow said.

It was New Jersey's 11th tornado of 2023 making it the third most active year since detailed record-keeping began in 1950.

"No matter the size of a tornado the storm served as just a good reminder that we always have to be vigilant and 'weather aware' when the atmosphere is primed for violent storms The safest place to be during any thunderstorm — tornadic, severe, or otherwise — is on the lowest level of a sturdy building," Zarrow said.

The survey team concluded that a tornado touched down in Allentown, Pennsylvania, but did not disclose wind speed in its preliminary report. Straight-line winds were the cause of extensive damage in New Castle County, Springfield Township in Bucks County, four areas in Lehigh County, two areas each in Delaware County and Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Path of tornado in Holland Township 8/7/23 Path of tornado in Holland Township 8/7/23 (National Weather Service Mt. Holly) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline.

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline.