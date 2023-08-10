Newark Airport is among the worst in the world for wait times

One of the worst aspects of air travel is all the waiting you must do; if you’re flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport, you’ll likely be waiting longer than at other airports. Some of the waiting occurs at check-in, baggage drop, screening, border control, gate delays, baggage pickup, and customs.

According to Casago, one of the reasons for the increase in wait times is the dramatic increase in flying; according to Statista, the number of scheduled passengers boarded by the global airline industry rose from 1.9 billion passengers in 2004 to 4.7 billion in 2020 at the height of travel before the pandemic

To discover which airports are the best and worst for queueing times, Casago analyzed passenger reviews from airlinequality.com, where each review gave queueing times a rating between 1 and 5 stars.

United Airlines-Newark AP loading...

Individual airports and countries were separately ranked on having the highest percentage of reviews for airport queuing times with a 4 or 5 star rating.

While Newark Liberty didn’t grade out as the worst airport in the world for wait times (that would be Grenoble Alpes airport in France), it was the worst of the American airports. It ranked ninth worst in the world, first in the US.

Casago Casago loading...

The report doesn’t specify which lines are the longest at Newark Liberty or which ones contributed to their embarrassing ranking, but if I had to guess, I would guess that the TSA wait time has to be the worst. It always is a nightmare trying to get through the queue, and the surly disposition of the agents makes it seem even longer.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.