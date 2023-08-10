Whether you're a Democrat, Republican or independent, you have to know Phil Murphy is as slick and slippery as they come. Rather than go through the Legislature for approval of his climate cult schemes, he does it through the regulatory process.

This way you have no say in the matter. It just gets rammed through by way of the BPU or the DEP. They're made up of unelected bureaucrats appointed by the governor.

Back in March Murphy chose not to reappoint two people that might offer resistance to any of his climate cult nonsense, like getting rid of gas stoves, gasoline-powered cars or giant wind turbines off the Jersey Shore.

But now we have two prominent Democrats, who normally go along with whatever a Democratic governor would want, sounding the alarm over the offshore wind project.

Dead dolphins and whales don't matter to them, but VOTES do. Murphy's not up for re-election here. He's looking to pad his far-left resume for national office.

But Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Caughlin face re-election every two years so they have more at stake than some dead sea mammals. They can grandstand all they want, but they are powerless to stop the machinery Murphy has set in motion, without our or our representative's consent.

Enter the lawsuit by Protect Our Coast NJ and the little town of Ocean City, "America's Greatest Family Resort." The transmission lines from many of these offshore wind turbines that will carry the electricity from these skyscraper-sized wind turbines will run right through the beach at 35th Street in O.C. to a transfer station somewhere inland. It's something shore town mayors up and down the coast have been opposing but Murphy has laughed them off up to now.

These lawsuits may actually be the key to holding the project and stalling any work getting down, until these big contractors, Orsted, a Danish multinational company, and their powerful allies in government, like Murphy, give up.

That's the game plan anyway for the towns and groups that oppose this sea mammal killing, environment destroying pipe dream of climate activist nonsense. The litigation could put a roadblock up for not only these wind turbines off the coast of New Jersey, but throughout the East Coast. Stay tuned.

