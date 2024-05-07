Dave “el Presidente” Portnoy of Barstool Sports did one of his one-bite pizza reviews of Massa Roman Square Pizza in Scotch Plains.

Portnoy began his review by saying how much he enjoys that style of pizza, because it tends to be crispy every time (which is how he likes his pizza). He mentions that the “undercarriage” of the pizza is just how he likes it.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Portnoy raved about the pizza, saying that it is light, crispy, and very good. He also extolled the freshness and size of the pie and that it lives up to the hype (it got an 8.0 on the One Bite app).

He ultimately gave the pizza a score of 8.1, which is pretty high.

Next came Il Forno a Legna in Rahway.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

He pointed out that Forno a Legna is right across the street from Nancy’s Townhouse; Pornoy gave Nancy’s an 8.8 in a previous review.

His initial impression of the Forno a Legna pie was that it looked good; more like a New Haven pie than a bar pie. He took a slice out and while saying he wanted the restaurant to do well, the pizza had too much of a “flop.”

TSM Illustration TSM Illustration loading...

He said that it looked like something he would like and that it had good taste, but zero crunch. You could tell he wasn’t impressed, even though the place had gotten a high score on the app, wondering if he had just gotten a bad pie.

His final score for Forno a Legna: 6.8.

Do with that information what you will.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.