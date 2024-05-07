These are the best top supermarkets in New Jersey

There are many ways of determining what the best is in any category. When it comes to grocery stores, you can have a totally subjective favorite based on your personal tastes, or you can go with who has the largest market share, or the number of stores they have.

When it comes to New Jersey, ShopRite has the most stores. But, according to user reviews, they are the top choice in only five of New Jersey’s 21 counties.

ShopRite is the largest food retailer in New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area, and the second largest in Greater Philadelphia.

Acme, Stop & Shop, and Aldi all have a sizable presence in the state, as well.

Trader Joe’s and Wegman’s, while not in all 21 counties, are VERY popular in the areas where they do business, and their fans are known for being very loyal.

Let’s take a look at which are the best supermarkets. The rankings come from Google user reviews and only include stores with a significant number of votes (typically 1,000), which eliminates some smaller “boutique” type grocers.

The highest-rated grocery stores of those with enough votes to qualify both scores 4.8 (out of 5): Wegman’s of Woodbridge and Bagliani’s Market in Hammonton.

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).

