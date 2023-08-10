Most popular dietary supplement revealed — and why New Jersey desperately needs it

💊 A revered herb from India is now the most popular dietary supplement in New Jersey

The online fitness resource Total Shape recently analyzed data from Google searches to come up with the most searched for and most popular dietary supplements in all 50 states and the nation as a whole.

Note: While the list was compiled by Total Shape, information regarding the potential benefits and dangers of the supplements was taken from on-line studies published by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

In New Jersey, the results are as follows:

Vitamin D - Number 5

According to the NIH: Vitamin D promotes calcium absorption in the gut and maintains adequate serum calcium and phosphate concentrations to enable normal bone mineralization and to prevent hypocalcemic tetany (involuntary contraction of muscles, leading to cramps and spasms). It is also needed for bone growth and bone remodeling by osteoblasts and osteoclasts.

Without sufficient vitamin D, bones can become thin, brittle, or misshapen. Vitamin D sufficiency prevents rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. Together with calcium, vitamin D also helps protect older adults from osteoporosis.

Vitamin D can also help reduce inflammation.

For more about what the NIH has to say about Vitamin D follow this link.

Melatonin - Number 4

Melatonin is a hormone that your brain produces in response to darkness. It helps with the timing of your circadian rhythms (24-hour internal clock) and with sleep.

Being exposed to light at night can block melatonin production.

For more about what the NIH has to say about Melatonin follow this link.

Magnesium - Number 3

According to the NIH: Magnesium, an abundant mineral in the body, is naturally present in many foods, added to other food products, available as a dietary supplement, and present in some medicines (such as antacids and laxatives).

Magnesium is a cofactor in more than 300 enzyme systems that regulate diverse biochemical reactions in the body, including protein synthesis, muscle and nerve function, blood glucose control, and blood pressure regulation.

Magnesium also plays a role in the active transport of calcium and potassium ions across cell membranes, a process that is important to nerve impulse conduction, muscle contraction, and normal heart rhythm.

For more about what the NIH has to say about Magnesium follow this link.

Creatine - Number 2

According to the NIH: Supplementing with creatine is very popular amongst athletes and exercising individuals for improving muscle mass, performance and recovery. Accumulating evidence also suggests that creatine supplementation produces a variety of beneficial effects in older and patient populations.

However, while the NIH says creatine supplements are generally well tolerated, concerns have been raised about potential kidney damage and other ill health effects when creatine is used in high does.

For more common questions and misconceptions about creatine supplementation, follow this link.

What is the most popular dietary supplement in New Jersey?

While the above supplements are common, and generally popular across the U.S., the number one most used supplement in New Jersey is now Ashwagandha.

What the heck is Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha is a revered herb from India hailed for it's ability to help manage stress. No wonder it is so popular in New Jersey.

According to the NIH: Ashwagandha is used for various kinds of disease processes and specially as a nerve tonic and traces its roots to the Indian Ayurvedic system of holistic medicine.

Follow this link to learn more about Ayurvedic medicine.

Many scientific studies were carried out and its anti-stress activities were studied in detail.

Ashwagandha has a Cognition Promoting Effect, according to data cited by the NIH, and was useful in children with memory deficit and in loss of memory due to age.

It was also found useful in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's, Huntington's and Alzheimer's diseases.

Further, Ashwagandha has a GABA mimetic effect and was shown to promote formation of dendrites. It has anxiolytic effect and improves energy levels and mitochondrial health. It is an anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritic agent and was found useful in clinical cases of Rheumatoid and Osteoarthritis.

The NIH did also note that "large scale studies are needed to prove its clinical efficacy in stress related disorders, neuronal disorders and cancers."

Given the high level of stress and anxiety most of us endure in New Jersey on a daily basis, it is no wonder that Ashwagandha is the most popular herbal supplement in the Garden State.

To read more about what the NIH has to say about the potential benefits of Ashwagandha, follow this link.

Note: This article is not intended as medical advice. Before taking any herbal or dietary supplement, please consult with your physician.

