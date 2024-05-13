NJ supermarket cutting prices on 250 essential items this summer
Feeling the sticker shock at the grocery store?
One grocery store chain feels your pain and wants to help keep some money in your pocket this summer.
Aldi is planning to pass along $100 million in savings through Labor Day by further dropping its prices on more than 250 items.
The price drop will nearly double savings from last year, building on the grocer’s recent announcement, reducing prices to save shoppers more than $60 million, the company said.
This summer, Aldi vows to reduce the costs of everything from picnic necessities, barbecue essentials, travel-ready snacks, and more.
Simply Nature: Chia Seeds, a protein-packed, plant-based addition to smoothies, salads, and more will cost $4.89, down from $5.45 from now through Labor Day.
Specially Selected: French cookies will drop 40 cents this summer from $4.59 to $4.19.
Southern Grove: Dried Mediterranean Apricots, costs $2.99 instead of $3.39.
Grilling? Good news. Black Angus sirloin steak will drop from $8.49 to $6.99 through Sept. 2.
This summer’s full price reductions list include:
Better-for-You Foods
Simply Nature: Chia Seeds
A protein-packed, plant-based addition to smoothies,
salads and more.
NOW: $4.89 Was: $5.45
Simply Nature: Organic Avocado Oil
A 2023 ALDI Fan Favorite winner.
NOW: $5.49 Was: $5.65
Season’s Choice: Frozen Blueberries 24oz
Unsweetened and great for smoothies.
NOW: $3.59 Was: $3.99
Simply Nature: Organic Pinto/Kidney Beans
An excellent source of fiber, non-GMO and USDA-
certified organic.
NOW: $0.99 Was: $1.16
Picnic Necessities
Specially Selected: French Baguette
Fresh, flaky traditional French baguettes are perfect
for sandwiches or pairing with spread
NOW: $1.49 Was: $1.59
Specially Selected: Macarons
With a variety of fruit-inspired flavors, this selection of
French cookies is a sweet addition to a picnic.
NOW: $4.19 Was: $4.59
Vitalife: Assorted Kombucha
Great for your gut and comes in refreshing flavor
varieties.
NOW: $2.29 Was: $2.39
Simms: Summer Sausage
High quality snackable meat.
NOW: $4.19 Was: $4.49
Emporium Selection: Cracker Cuts
A delicious add to any charcuterie plate.
NOW: $2.69 Was: $2.89
Travel-Ready Snacks
Simply Nature: Organic Granola Bars
Enjoy this on–the-go snack with no hydrogenated
oils, artificial flavors or preservatives.
NOW: $3.49 Was: $3.99
Benton’s: Cookie Thins
A light, crispy sweet treat for kids of all ages.
NOW: $2.69 Was: $2.99
Southern Grove: Dried Cranberries 6oz
Make your own trail mix with perfectly tart craisins.
NOW: $1.75 Was: $1.95
Southern Grove: Sunflower Kernels 16oz
Bring them along to your summer sporting events or
sprinkle on salads.
NOW: $2.79 Was: $3.39
Southern Grove: Dried Mediterranean Apricots
A sweet, satisfying snack to throw in your bag for all
your summer destinations.
NOW: $2.99 Was: $3.39
BBQ Essentials
USDA Choice Black Angus Sirloin Steak
Is our steak the star of your show? We’ll let the flavor
speak for itself.
NOW: $6.99 Was: $8.49
Family Pack Chicken Breast
Experiment with flavors to make it BBQ, Nashville Hot
or something else entirely.
NOW: $2.19 Was: $2.49
Burman’s: Steak Sauce
Even the juiciest of steaks can use some sauce.
NOW: $1.89 Was: $1.99
Season’s Choice: Frozen French Fries 32oz
Warm up the oven! Potatoes cut fresh and frozen for
your convenience.
NOW: $2.49 Was: $2.79
Park Street Deli: Pulled Pork/Pulled Chicken
A summertime protein staple.
NOW: $6.99 Was: $7.49
As of April 2024, there are 2,372 ALDO stores in the U.S., with 61 of them in New Jersey.
According to the company, ALDI plans to add 800 stores across the country over the next five years, as well.
