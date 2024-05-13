NJ supermarket cutting prices on 250 essential items this summer

🍗 NJ grocer is cutting prices this summer

🍗 Promotion taps into concerns about inflation

Feeling the sticker shock at the grocery store?

One grocery store chain feels your pain and wants to help keep some money in your pocket this summer.

Aldi is planning to pass along $100 million in savings through Labor Day by further dropping its prices on more than 250 items.

The price drop will nearly double savings from last year, building on the grocer’s recent announcement, reducing prices to save shoppers more than $60 million, the company said.

This summer, Aldi vows to reduce the costs of everything from picnic necessities, barbecue essentials, travel-ready snacks, and more.

Simply Nature: Chia Seeds, a protein-packed, plant-based addition to smoothies, salads, and more will cost $4.89, down from $5.45 from now through Labor Day.

Specially Selected: French cookies will drop 40 cents this summer from $4.59 to $4.19.

Southern Grove: Dried Mediterranean Apricots, costs $2.99 instead of $3.39.

Grilling? Good news. Black Angus sirloin steak will drop from $8.49 to $6.99 through Sept. 2.

This summer’s full price reductions list include:

Better-for-You Foods

Simply Nature: Chia Seeds

A protein-packed, plant-based addition to smoothies,

salads and more.

NOW: $4.89 Was: $5.45

Simply Nature: Organic Avocado Oil

A 2023 ALDI Fan Favorite winner.

NOW: $5.49 Was: $5.65

Season’s Choice: Frozen Blueberries 24oz

Unsweetened and great for smoothies.

NOW: $3.59 Was: $3.99

Simply Nature: Organic Pinto/Kidney Beans

An excellent source of fiber, non-GMO and USDA-

certified organic.

NOW: $0.99 Was: $1.16

Picnic Necessities

Specially Selected: French Baguette

Fresh, flaky traditional French baguettes are perfect

for sandwiches or pairing with spread

NOW: $1.49 Was: $1.59

Specially Selected: Macarons

With a variety of fruit-inspired flavors, this selection of

French cookies is a sweet addition to a picnic.

NOW: $4.19 Was: $4.59

Vitalife: Assorted Kombucha

Great for your gut and comes in refreshing flavor

varieties.

NOW: $2.29 Was: $2.39

Simms: Summer Sausage

High quality snackable meat.

NOW: $4.19 Was: $4.49

Emporium Selection: Cracker Cuts

A delicious add to any charcuterie plate.

NOW: $2.69 Was: $2.89

Travel-Ready Snacks

Simply Nature: Organic Granola Bars

Enjoy this on–the-go snack with no hydrogenated

oils, artificial flavors or preservatives.

NOW: $3.49 Was: $3.99

Benton’s: Cookie Thins

A light, crispy sweet treat for kids of all ages.

NOW: $2.69 Was: $2.99

Southern Grove: Dried Cranberries 6oz

Make your own trail mix with perfectly tart craisins.

NOW: $1.75 Was: $1.95

Southern Grove: Sunflower Kernels 16oz

Bring them along to your summer sporting events or

sprinkle on salads.

NOW: $2.79 Was: $3.39

Southern Grove: Dried Mediterranean Apricots

A sweet, satisfying snack to throw in your bag for all

your summer destinations.

NOW: $2.99 Was: $3.39

BBQ Essentials

USDA Choice Black Angus Sirloin Steak

Is our steak the star of your show? We’ll let the flavor

speak for itself.

NOW: $6.99 Was: $8.49

Family Pack Chicken Breast

Experiment with flavors to make it BBQ, Nashville Hot

or something else entirely.

NOW: $2.19 Was: $2.49

Burman’s: Steak Sauce

Even the juiciest of steaks can use some sauce.

NOW: $1.89 Was: $1.99

Season’s Choice: Frozen French Fries 32oz

Warm up the oven! Potatoes cut fresh and frozen for

your convenience.

NOW: $2.49 Was: $2.79

Park Street Deli: Pulled Pork/Pulled Chicken

A summertime protein staple.

NOW: $6.99 Was: $7.49

As of April 2024, there are 2,372 ALDO stores in the U.S., with 61 of them in New Jersey.

According to the company, ALDI plans to add 800 stores across the country over the next five years, as well.

