Taco Bell is giving away free tacos everywhere but New Jersey

Fast food giant Taco Bell is celebrating the “liberation” of the phrase Taco Tuesday by offering free tacos in 49 states, but not in New Jersey.

We told you a couple of weeks ago about the fight that a Somers Point restaurant was putting up in the debate over who had the right to use Taco Tuesday. Taco Johns relinquished their claim to the phrase, deciding that it wouldn’t be worth the money to fight a company the size of Taco Bell.

Taco Bell International Menu Tasting Getty Images for Taco Bell loading...

However, Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, originally had the trademark on the phrase, going back to 1982. After a missed deadline in 1989, Taco Johns snapped up the name; a negotiation resulted in Taco Johns having use of the phrase in 49 states, and Gregory’s retaining its protection in New Jersey.

Taco Bell International Menu Tasting Getty Images for Taco Bell loading...

"Because now that Taco Tuesday is free* – your tacos should be, too," Taco Bell said in a release. The asterisk led to a caveat that New Jersey residents are out of luck for the Door Dash deal.

The chain is partnering with Door Dash to cover a portion of orders from participating Mexican food vendors – they do not have to be Taco Bell restaurants – on Tuesday, September 12th.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

In addition, Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Loco Taco on Tuesdays (Aug. 15, 22, 29 and Sep. 5). According to CNN, that promotion will be available in New Jersey.

In an interview with CNN, Gregory’s Seafood’s owner, Gregory Gregory said Taco Bell advertising that the promotion excludes New Jersey is making the restaurant "look bad."

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.