Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

An appellate judge ended the Manasquan Warriors boys basketball team's season Friday night by rejecting an application for an emergency injunction to stop the championship game.

The State Superior Court’s Appellate Division upheld the NJSIAA's bylaws which prohibit the review or appeal of a bad call once a game is complete. There is no provision for use of video or audio as there is at the college and pro levels.

"Accepting Manasquan's claim that the game officials called the game for Camden because of interference by a coach or an NJSIAA representative as true, the final call was still made by a game official. The NJSIAA regulations do not allow appeals under the circumstances presented," the Appellate Division wrote.

WOODBRIDGE — Authorities are investigating the horrific death of a baby in Middlesex County on Saturday.

Police got a disturbing call from a home on Mereline Avenue in Woodbridge around 6:17 a.m. Saturday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The caller said that a baby in the home had been attacked by the family dog.

When officers arrived, they found the baby and the mother had both been victims of a vicious dog attack.

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A man has been killed in a shootout with police in Mercer County, according to authorities.

A 911 call for a domestic incident brought Hamilton police officers to a home on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue around 10:11 p.m. Friday night, police said.

Authorities are still investigating exactly what happened but, at some point, a man at the home armed with a rifle exchanged gunfire with police, according to the Attorney General's Office.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two homeowners' groups are challenging New Jersey's preliminary approval of two new offshore wind power projects, saying they would be unlawfully costly to electricity customers.

Protect Our Coast New Jersey and Defend Brigantine Beach and Downbeach filed an appeal to the approval Tuesday in state court, saying that power contracts granted to the project developers violate state law.

The state Board of Public Utilities in January chose Attentive Energy LLC and Leading Light Wind LLC to build offshore wind projects.

The Route 71 (Main Street) drawbridge over the Shark River will close to traffic indefinitely starting on Monday.

The crossing between Belmar and Avon by the Sea, built in 1932, got stuck in the down position on March 1 after a mechanical failure caused "significant damage" to the machinery of the North Bridge leaf, according to the NJ DOT. Workers have been inspecting the bridge to assess the damage to come up with a solution.

