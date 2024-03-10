Woodbridge, NJ family dog mauls baby to death in awful attack

🔴 Family dog attacked, killed baby

🔴 Mother was seriously injured

🔴 An investigation is ongoing

WOODBRIDGE — Authorities are investigating the horrific death of a baby in Middlesex County on Saturday.

Police got a disturbing call from a home on Mereline Avenue in Woodbridge around 6:17 a.m. Saturday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The caller said that a baby in the home had been attacked by the family dog.

When officers arrived, they found the baby and the mother had both been victims of a vicious dog attack.

The baby was declared dead at the scene. The mother suffered "serious injuries" in the attack.

Both the mother and father were taken to the hospital.

Authorities did not say what breed of dog was involved in the attack. Anyone who has information is asked to contact MCPO Det. Michelle Coppola at 732-745-3477.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These NJ town are getting poorer In these 20 municipalities in New Jersey, the median household income has decreased or grown the least in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt