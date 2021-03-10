ARRESTED: NJ man wanted in killings of 5 people in 2 states

A man wanted for questioning in connection with the slaying of a Gloucester County man and who is also a person of interest in four killings, including of his ex-wife, in New Mexico has been arrested in St. Louis.

Sean Lannon, 47, of Grants, New Mexico, was caught Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshal’s St. Louis Metro Fugitive Task Force, according to acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman. Details of the arrest were not disclosed.

He is wanted for questioning about a homicide in East Greenwich involving a man in his 60s, according to Hoffman, who did not disclose details of the case. She said upgraded charges are expected.

"While the wide array of specific law enforcement and social service agencies involved in this investigation will become clearer moving forward, the prosecutor and investigative staff at the GCPO are also grateful and deeply appreciative of contributions made to this ongoing investigation by members of the community and the media," Hoffman said in a statement.

The U.S. Marshal's Office posted a $5,000 reward for Lannon's arrest.

Lannon is also charged with burglary and possession of a knife after forcing his way into a structure in the Monroeville section of Elk on Monday. Spokesman Thomas Gilbert would not disclose if the burglary took place before or after the East Greenwich homicide, citing the ongoing investigation.

Grants, New Mexico police consider Lannon a "person of interest" in connection with the deaths of four people found inside a car parked at the Albuquerque International Sunport airport on Friday. Four people identified by Grants police as Lannon's ex-wife Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40 and Randal Apostalon, 60. They had been reported missing in late February.

Before they disappeared and were found dead, Jennifer Lannon and Mata had been wanted by Grants police last month for questioning in the disappearance of Miller.

Daniel Lemos also was been named by City of Grants police as a wanted fugitive in their disappearance.

