FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — Police released video showing two men who burst into a home Saturday night and held up a man at gunpoint.

Two suspects knocked on the door of a home on Bluebell Road around 11 p.m. and forced their way inside, police said. Surveillance video shows a person being led into a room by two men, one pointing a handgun at him.

Police said that the person being robbed was able to remove the mask of one of the suspects before they ran off on foot.

One of the suspects was described as a white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, who walked with a noticeable limp. He had a deep voice, a gray-and-black goatee and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The other was described as having white or olive skin, 6 feet 1 inch, and weighing 190 pounds. He was wearing camouflage and a military hat.

Franklin Township Police Crimbebusters is offering an undisclosed reward for the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for this robbery. Police asked anyone who can identify the suspects to call 856-694-1415 ext. 212.

