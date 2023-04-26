Are you covered for tornado damage? – NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ Does your NJ home insurance cover tornado damage?

Wild storms in early April will probably have you take tornado warnings a bit more seriously in the future.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Murphy's White House bid over before it started

Both Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Cory Booker were eyeing a White House run, but only if Joe Biden did not seek reelection

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Worried about gas prices? Here’s what to expect in NJ

As more refineries finish maintenance there should be an ample supply of gasoline heading into the summer months, but there is one wildcard to keep an eye on

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Woman sues Monmouth University, accused dorm rapist

A female student has filed a lawsuit against Monmouth University and a man indicted of sexual assault, stemming from a 2019 dorm room incident. The suit says Dylan Mund faced sex assault allegations at his previous college.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Newark flight turns around after passenger argues with crew

An argument between a flight attendant and a passenger led to a decision to return to Newark after three hours in the air Sunday morning.

Click HERE to read more.

