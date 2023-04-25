‘Thanks, bro’ — NJ flight to Tel Aviv turns around because of unruly passenger

🔴 A "disruptive passenger" who refused to sit down argued with a flight attendant

🔴 The flight attendant threatened to have the flight turned around

🔴 The departure of United #90 was already delayed

A United flight headed for Tel Aviv returned to Newark three hours after takeoff Sunday morning because of an unruly passenger.

According to FlightAware.com United Flight 90, which was already delayed because of weather, left Newark at 12:48 a.m. but returned around 6:30 a.m. United in a statement said the return was due to a "disruptive passenger" who was met by law enforcement and removed from the plane.

Passengers posted on social media that a passenger who refused to return to his seat and got into an argument with a flight attendant prompted the turnaround, according to News 12 New Jersey's report on the incident.

Jeff Hunt said the man told police he "raised his voice in frustration over the delayed flight."

"Also, no remorse from him for delaying eveyone else's travel," Hunt wrote.

Following through on a threat

Another passenger named Sholomit told the Israeli news outlet Ynet that the man sat in a section assigned to crew when all the bathrooms were occupied. An argument started when a flight attendant told him to leave the seat and threatened to turn around and return to "New York."

The threat became reality when a passenger tracking the flight noticed the change in direction. No announcement was made to the passengers, according to Sholomit.

A new flight left Sunday evening, according to United but not without another issue. Hunt said a medical emergency on the plane delayed the second flight.

The Port Authority on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

