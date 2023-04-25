NJ university should’ve known accused rapist had history before transfer, lawsuit says

🔴 NJ student reported on-campus dorm room rape at Monmouth University

🔴 The accused attacker has been indicted on a count of sexual assault

🔴 A lawsuit says the man faced similar allegations before transferring from his other college

WEST LONG BRANCH — A Monmouth University student, self-billed as a fraternity president, has been accused of sexually assaulting a freshman within a dorm on campus and then bragging about it to others.

Dylan Mund, who graduated from the school a year ago, was indicted in June by a Monmouth County grand jury on a second-degree charge of sexual assault stemming from the 2019 incident.

According to a new lawsuit, Mund faced similar sex assault allegations at his previous college, from which he transferred to Monmouth University.

Last week, the young woman filed the suit in Monmouth County Superior Court against the university, Mund and a national fraternity organization, seeking unspecified damages.

She has accused the school of a hostile educational environment, saying it should clarify a “zero tolerance policy” for use of date rape drugs as well as crack down on fraternity recruitment by organizations not officially recognized at the university.

The suit also said that the school should deny entry to transfer students already facing accusations of sex assault, abuse or misconduct that were not fully dismissed.

Monmouth University declined comment Monday on the “active litigation.”

Defendant Dylan Mund, from his personal Facebook page (via Facebook) Defendant Dylan Mund, from his personal Facebook page (via Facebook) loading...

Suit: Victim was drugged and raped within a Monmouth University dorm room

According to the lawsuit, the freshman student attended a dance on campus Oct. 11, 2019 along with her roommate, Mund and one of his roommates.

After the event, the four individuals returned to Mund’s quad-style dorm, the suit alleges, where Mund gave a drink to the young woman.

The suit says she now understands the drink had been drugged, as she was unable to fight off Mund, while verbally saying “no” and "stop" before passing out and being sexually assaulted.

After waking up alone and in pain in Mund's room, according to the lawsuit, the victim later heard from at least three other students that Mund had been "bragging" to others about raping her.

The suit also said that "but for the fear" that Mund would "strike again," she might have kept her trauma a private matter.

A publicly viewed post on his Facebook page referred to "4 long years, and 2 different universities" before his graduation in May 2022.

Mund previously was an undergraduate at Manhattanville College, where he played tennis during the 2018-2019 school year, according to an online team profile.

The Bergen County native had graduated from Westwood Regional High School in 2018.

AKL says ‘interest’ by Monmouth University student was never chartered frat chapter

Mund had at one point dubbed himself “founding father” of a chapter of Alpha Kappa Lambda, which was never officially recognized by Monmouth University as a local Greek Life organization

The lawsuit has also accused the national fraternity of negligence, as it claims there was briefly an Instagram page billed as "Alpha Kappa Lambda at Monmouth University."

Out of 23 chapters nationwide, AKL has just one in New Jersey at Rutgers University.

The national fraternity has said there was never an “official” chapter at the West Long Branch campus.

There was “interest by a student in starting at Monmouth University but that project was canceled. It was never a chartered chapter,” according to a spokesperson in a written response to New Jersey 101.5.

A previous, chartered chapter at Fairleigh Dickinson University did not resume operations after COVID, a spokesperson also confirmed to NJ 101.5.

Mund sex assault case due back in Monmouth County Superior Court in May

According to a criminal complaint filed against Mund last year, the attack was reported as happening sometime early Oct. 12, 2019, in Oakwood Hall on campus.

The case was presented to a Monmouth County Grand Jury, which found probable cause and indicted Mund on the sex assault charge.

Mund’s first court appearance was last July. A status conference was set for May 1.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

