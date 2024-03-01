Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

NUTLEY — The man charged with running down a man and his girlfriend as they walked together on Valentine's Day night tried emptying his pockets of drugs while he was being frisked by police.

It's one of several shocking details that came from the complaint and affidavit obtained by New Jersey 101.5 in the arrest of Dhkir Robinson, 43, of Lumberton.

A 35-year-old Burlington County woman has been sent to prison after admitting to a drunken hit-and-run in which she killed her boyfriend after he tried to check her into rehab.

On Thursday, Tina C. Lewis, of Mount Holly, was sentenced to 10 years, after pleading guilty last year to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Craig Everett, also 35.

TOMS RIVER — Baseless rumors about dozens of migrants staying at a Motel 6 in Toms River are creating a firestorm on social media but local officials say it's not happening.

Several people said they went to the Motel 6 on Route 37 demanding answers after Jersey Coast Emergency News posted the reports on Facebook. The page says it is New Jersey's number one source for "providing news, laughs, and speaking the truth" but often posts unverified statements citing unnamed sources.

One of New Jersey’s most popular retail chains, Target, has been hiring employees for its newest store in the state.

An opening date has been set for April, alongside a new ShopRite grocery store also opening that’s part of a sprawling new, mixed-use development, Glenwood Green.

NEWARK — Something packed with flavor has arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey wanted to enhance the food and dining options at the airport's year-old Terminal A with the addition of Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen + Bar, operated by SSP America.

