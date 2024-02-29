NJ woman killed boyfriend as he tried to get her into a rehab facility

🔺 NJ woman’s boyfriend tried to take her to rehab

🔺 Woman struck, killed man after he exited car

🔺 Driver was drunk at the time of the crash

A 35-year-old Burlington County woman has been sent to prison after admitting to a drunken hit-and-run in which she killed her boyfriend after he tried to check her into rehab.

On Thursday, Tina C. Lewis, of Mount Holly, was sentenced to 10 years, after pleading guilty last year to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Craig Everett, also 35.

Recover Centers of America Mays Landing (Google Maps) Recover Centers of America Mays Landing (Google Maps) loading...

NJ woman’s boyfriend tried to take her to rehab

On Sept. 24, 2021, Lewis and Everett pulled up to Recovery Centers for America in Mays Landing.

As Everett tried to get Lewis into the rehabilitation center, she reentered her vehicle from the passenger side, climbing over the center console and into the driver seat.

Everett continued to try to get his girlfriend into rehab.

As he got into the vehicle’s passenger seat, Lewis drove away and turned right, onto nearby Atlantic Avenue.

Everett exited the vehicle and began walking along the road’s shoulder in a grass area, where prosecutors said “Lewis’ vehicle drove off the paved roadway,” striking him.

Craig Everett (TributeArchives.com) Craig Everett (TributeArchives.com) loading...

Lewis left victim to die, drove back to rehab, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said Lewis briefly stopped and then drove back alone to the rehab center, where she denied knowing what happened to Everett.

Investigators found Lewis had a blood alcohol concentration of .22% at the time of the hit and run.

Everett suffered multiple broken bones in his skull, ribs, pelvis and leg, as well as a brain bleed.

He was pronounced dead the following day.

Everett died a month short of his birthday, according to an online memorial, which also said he was a Maryland resident.

Lewis had no prior criminal history.

Her defense attorney had requested a five year sentence, while the state requested 15 years.

Of her 10-year term, Lewis must serve eight-and-a-half before becoming eligible for parole.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now According to Financebuzz.com, you're not going to be able to afford these 15 cities in 5 years across the US. Plus a look at 5 of New Jersey's least affordable places today. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant

America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey The ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) analyzed data to determine which supermarket chains ranked highest in customer service. Even though some numbers appear to be the same, there are numerous factors that help determine the overall ranking across the U.S. that are not listed here. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant