Philadelphia man wraps wife’s murdered body in plastic, flees to NJ, cops say

☑️ Lola Karabaeva was found wrapped in plastic in her Philadelphia home

☑️ Her husband was arrested in a Burlington County hotel

☑️ Charges against Vladimir Lushevskiy include homicide

A Philadelphia man who police charged with killing his wife, wrapping her body in plastic and leaving it in a closet was arrested in New Jersey.

Lola Karabaeva, 61, went missing on Oct. 12 from her home on Diplomat Place in Northeast Philadelphia, according to city police. Her body was found Wednesday duct-taped to a board when police returned to the home, police told CBS Philadelphia.

Husband Vladimir Lushevskiy, 65, was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn in Westampton Township on Wednesday, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Lushevskiy was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

ALSO READ: Wildfires continue to burn at both ends of New Jersey

Map shows Northeast Philadelphia and Westampton Map shows Northeast Philadelphia and Westampton (Canva) loading...

'No justice' in Philadelphia

During a hearing on Friday in a Burlington County court Lushevskiy told the judge he was not a fugitive from justice, according to 6 ABC Action News. Speaking through a Russian interpreter, Lushevskiy said there is "no justice" in Philadelphia and wanted to have a hearing immediately.

He was ordered held at the Burlington County Jail on a full $1 million bail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office told NBC Philadelphia that a charge of abuse of corpse was increased to homicide, strangulation and tampering with evidence and obstruction

Neighbors told NBC Philadelphia that the day Lushevskiy was allegedly killed by her husband was their adult son's birthday.

Evgeniy Lushevskiy went missing in 2004 while hiking in California, according to The Charley Project, a website dedicated to promoting missing persons cold cases.

His remains were found in 2010 in Mount Baldy and not identified until 2011, according to the organization.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's top 10 parks The featured parks could have you there for hours! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce