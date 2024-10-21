Must-see Hocus Pocus movie room NJ house for sale
On the housing market in New Jersey, a four bedroom (possibly five), two bathroom house listed for a reasonable price is enough of an attention getter.
Add in a custom theater room styled for an iconic family movie — Hocus Pocus — and it's a property that needs to be seen — bonus that it's still spooky season.
The split-level home in Tabernacle is listed with Michele Harker of Coldwell Banker Realty, for $552,000 as of late October.
A projector and movie screen are installed in the witches' family den — "home will come partially furnished, list of inclusions available," according to the listing.
Here's an overview, starting with that super-custom theater room.
