Appalling details revealed in NJ hit-run that claimed life of man on a date
☑️ The two victims were a couple
☑️ The impact threw a victim onto the Garden State Parkway
☑️ Dhkir Robinson took drugs out of his pocket while being frisked, cops say
NUTLEY — The man charged with running down a man and his girlfriend as they walked together on Valentine's Day night tried emptying his pockets of drugs while he was being frisked by police.
It's one of several shocking details that came from the complaint and affidavit obtained by New Jersey 101.5 in the arrest of Dhkir Robinson, 43, of Lumberton.
The hit-and-run crash claimed the life of Wiston Perlaza, 22, of Paterson. He had been walking with his girlfriend, identified in the documents as Jocelyn Pietri, along Milton Avenue in Nutley around 7 p.m.
The impact of the crash sent Pietri onto the shoulder of the Parkway, causing a broken pelvis, broken foot and head trauma, according to the affidavit.
Robinson struck the couple while behind the wheel of a maroon Toyota Camry while on a suspended license, cops say.
Two witnesses told police they saw Robinson get out of his car, walk over to Perlaza's body lying in the street and then drive off without helping, according to the affidavit.
He went to pick up Gabrielle A. McQueen, the owner of the car from work, who noticed damage to the car that included a missing bumper and heavy front-end damage, investigators said.
"It's bad," McQueen quoted Robinson as saying when police asked her about it, according to the affidavit.
Throwing away drugs
Robinson's arrest was anything but typical for officers, according to the affidavit.
Nutley police issued a "be on the lookout" for the Camry, which was spotted by a Newark police officer on patrol later in the area of Norwood Place and Halsted Street.
McQueen, who was driving, and Robinson were taken into custody. While Robinson was being frisked, he dug in his rear pockets and threw away 2 “jugs” of crack cocaine, according to the affidavit.
Officers also found four pills of suspected Ecstacy in Robinson's front right coin pocket. They also said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
He also tried to get away from officers even as was being searched and resisted them trying to control him. Robinson refused to walk and had to be carried and placed into the rear of a Sheriff’s vehicle. He then complained about having trouble breathing.
Robinson was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death; operating a motor vehicle resulting in death with a suspended license; and endangering an injured victim.
