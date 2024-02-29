🍽 Another restaurant has opened at Newark Airport's new Terminal A

🍽 It is owned and operated by one of the world's most famous celebrity chefs

🍽 You can't miss the big illuminated sign in the terminal

NEWARK — Something packed with flavor has arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey wanted to enhance the food and dining options at the airport's year-old Terminal A with the addition of Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen + Bar, operated by SSP America.

Fieri is one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs in the world, and his restaurant, which opened at the airport in December, adds to the terminal’s diverse dining options and one-of-a-kind sense of place, according to Port Authority officials.

“We’ve welcomed countless dignitaries through our world-class airports, but nothing compares to the arrival of the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole.

2022 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Getty Images loading...

Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen + Bar is derived from a well-known Fieri reference to a place that doesn’t exist, Flavortown, which came about on Food Network’s hugely popular, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” television show hosted by Fieri.

The menu features Fieri favorites such as Trash Can Nachos, Ain’t No Thing Butta Chicken Wing, and Motley Que Pulled Pork Sandwich.

“I’m very proud to have partnered with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and SSP America to bring Flavortown Kitchen + Bar to the bar-raising new Terminal A at Newark Airport. This makes EWR our official hub and we are ready and welcoming all passengers on their trip to Flavortown,” said Fieri.

The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) loading...

The restaurant features a space that unfolds around a large bar, surrounded by seating areas, and bordered by elements reminiscent of shipping containers covered with Fieri’s signature graphics. There is also an oversized Flavortown illuminated sign visible throughout the terminal.

Fieri’s restaurant is one of Terminal A’s 54 unique and diverse dining options that also includes six locally owned and operated concessionaries from the nearby communities of Newark, Elizabeth, and Jersey City.

“Guy’s bold and hearty offerings pair perfectly with Terminal A, as we dish up a streamlined, state-of-the-art traveling experience with a side of distinctive architecture, diverse dining, and magnificent local art,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said.

Fieri is one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs in the world with a long list of restaurants, cookbooks, and TV shows to his credit.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom