Another mask mandate — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:
⬛ New rights for NJ domestic violence victims in 2024
Domestic violence victims in New Jersey are getting some new layers of protection in 2024.
Legislation advanced by New Jersey lawmakers and signed this year by Gov. Phil Murphy are either already in effect or will be in the coming months, aimed at reducing obstacles for individuals who want to ensure they never have to face their attacker again.
⬛ More NJ flooding strands 14 at EHT motel, destroys homes
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — More rain Friday night into Saturday morning brought another round of coastal flooding and overflowing rivers.
In Egg Harbor Township, first responders rescued 14 people who were stranded by flood waters.
Water began filling rooms at the Travel Inn and Economy Inn along Black Horse Pike Saturday morning.
⬛ Measles in NJ: Case confirmed after Philadelphia outbreak warning
Camden County health officials are warning residents throughout South Jersey to stay vigilant for measles as they investigate the source of a recently confirmed case.
The highly contagious virus was detected in Camden County recently, health officials announced on Saturday
⬛ Mask Mandate at NJ park
The National Park Service is now requiring visitors to wear a mask if they enter any buildings at Sandy Hook National Park.
They are citing high transmission risks and hospitalization rates for COVID in Monmouth County.
⬛ How many? New Jersey getting unaccompanied minors from border
(The Center Square) – New Jersey received the seventh greatest number of unaccompanied alien children, primarily arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, of 31,323 since fiscal 2015. The greatest numbers have consistently been sent to the most populous states of Texas, California and Florida.
