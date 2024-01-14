🌊 Rain overnight into Saturday morning brought more flooding

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — More rain Friday night into Saturday morning brought another round of coastal flooding and overflowing rivers.

In Egg Harbor Township, first responders rescued 14 people who were stranded by flood waters.

Water began filling rooms at the Travel Inn and Economy Inn along Black Horse Pike Saturday morning.

Police were called to the motels around 9:45 a.m. and found the parking lots covered with more than a foot of water.

With help from the local fire department, they used decommissioned military vehicles to reach and rescue the people trapped at the hotel.

Those rescued were given blankets and temporary shelter at the nearby Garden State Fuels gas station.

Delran homes condemned due to flooding

To the west, the Delaware River reached a record high of 11.9 feet in Burlington County early Wednesday, according to county spokesperson Dave Levinsky.

The added rainfall Friday night, which was between 0.6 and 1.4 inches across the county, caused the river to flood. The Delaware River rose to a peak of 10.59 inches at Burlington by Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

At least four homes in Delran were condemned due to flood damage, according to Levinsky. Other homes in Cinnaminson were being evaluated.

Around 200 cleanup kits will be given out by the Burlington County Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross.

The kits are expected to be distributed Monday at 10 a.m. at Delran Middle School at 905 Chester Avenue.

