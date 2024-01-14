Measles in NJ: Case confirmed after Philadelphia outbreak warning

🔴 Camden County resident has measles

🔴 Exposed person visited two health facilities

🔴 Warnings of an outbreak in Philadelphia

Camden County health officials are warning residents throughout South Jersey to stay vigilant for measles as they investigate the source of a recently confirmed case.

The highly contagious virus was detected in Camden County recently, health officials announced on Saturday.

If an individual was exposed to this measles case and got infected, symptoms could wait to appear until as late as Feb. 2. Measles symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, officials said.

Health officials are warning that a Camden County resident exposed to measles went to two health facilities.

They first visited Cooper University Healthcare Pediatrics at 6400 Main Street in Vorhees on Jan. 5. The visit lasted from 11:35 a.m. to 2:32 p.m.

A few days later, they went to the Emergency Department at Jefferson South Jersey Stratford Hospital at 18 Laurel Road in Stratford on Jan. 8 from 8 p.m. to 12:38 a.m. the next day.

The exposed individual also attended daycare. Health officials said they already notified anyone who could have been exposed at the daycare, which was not publicly identified.

“Given the serious consequences of measles and the ease with which it can be spread, we will be engaged in a large investigative effort centered on locating and ensuring the immune status of those individuals who may have been in contact with this patient," said Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako.

Measles outbreak in Philadelphia

Measles was first detected in Philadelphia around Christmas.

Eight confirmed cases, including one in Delaware, have been reported by the Philadelphia Health Department as of Friday. Health officials in Camden County did not say that there was any connection between those cases and the one announced Saturday.

Around 93% of the city's children are vaccinated against measles, Philadelphia health officials said.

Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine are 97% effective against measles, Camden County health officials said. They urge anyone displaying symptoms to contact their primary care physician.

