New deadline: Apply now for NJ property tax relief program extension

Have you applied for the popular ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) property tax relief program yet?

Don’t worry. If you forgot to do it, you still have time.

The Department of the Treasury’s Division of Taxation has extended the deadline for eligible homeowners and renters to apply, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

The one-week extension is meant to give eligible taxpayers more time to file their application after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“With the busy holiday season upon us, we’ve extended the ANCHOR season to ensure all qualifying New Jerseyans are able to apply for this significant property tax relief,” said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio.

She encouraged homeowners and renters across the Garden State to check their eligibility and apply so that those who qualify don’t miss out on this benefit.

To date, the Division of Taxation has distributed over 1.6 million ANCHOR benefits totaling more than 1.9 billion dollars.

Over 1.45 million applications were filed automatically this season for residents who received an ANCHOR benefit in previous seasons and received an ANCHOR Benefit Confirmation Letter this summer.

Additionally, the Division has received 500,000 applications from new filers to date.

Homeowners who were under the age of 65 and brought in $150,000 or less in gross income should receive $1,500. Applicants over age 65 receive an additional $250. It’s $1,000 for homeowners 64 and younger who made between $150,001 and $250,000.

The majority of renters will receive $450. Renters who are at least 65 years old and earn $150,000 or less per year will receive an additional $250.

Information about the ANCHOR program is available here, including detailed FAQs for homeowners and renters.

