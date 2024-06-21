Another day of delays & suspensions for NJ Transit commuters

🚅Overhead wires & a disabled commuter train are being blamed for Friday's problems

🚅There were major delays and suspensions during Thursday afternoon's commute

🚅A 15% fare increase goes into effect on NJ Transit on July 1

Another day, another problem for NJ Transit commuters headed in and out of New York.

NJ Transit service through New York Penn Station remains suspended as of 10 a.m. with cross-honoring in effect. Rail tickets & passes are being crossed-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street. Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News captured video of NJ Transit trains heading toward New York after the suspension was announced.

ALSO READ: NJ restauranteur charged with being a sexual predator

Fire along the tracks near Secaucus (NJ Transit) Fire along the tracks near Secaucus 6/20/24 (NJ Transit) loading...

What caused Friday's problems?

NJ Transit said on its X account blamed an Amtrak overhead wire at New York Penn.

"Crews are working to remove a disabled commuter train and repair any related infrastructure," Amtrak spokesman Kyle Anderson told New Jersey 101.5.

Amtrak, which maintains the Northeast Corridor tracks and stations, said the train will delay and modify all rail services between New York and Philadelphia until noon with delays of 60 minutes. "Any related infrastructure" must also be repaired.

It's the second commute in a row that has created headaches for rail commuters. A malfunctioning circuit breaker caused power loss on the tracks between New York Penn Station and Newark Penn Station.

There was also a small wildfire just south of the Secaucus station in an area between the New Jersey Turnpike and the tracks that slowed traffic on the rails and the highway.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Share your NJ Transit delay story, picture & video

New additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

This stunning, $5M NJ art lover's home is for sale You need to see this extremely unique listing with McGurl Team and Sotheby's Realty , for a five-bedroom artist's haven at 331 Newark Avenue in Jersey City. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt