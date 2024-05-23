Fallen signal wire to blame for NJ Transit suspension

🚉The NE Corridor & North Jersey Coast Line were suspended Wednesday afternoon

🚉A fallen signal line in Kearny was to blame

🚉Limited service was available for Thursday's morning commute

NJ Transit riders had a better commute Thursday morning after a complete suspension of service on the Northeast Corridor and the North Jersey Coast Line on Wednesday.

Amtrak, which maintains the Northeast Corridor, said it restored power on one track between New York and Newark late Wednesday night allowing for “minimal travel” following repair to a fallen overhead wire in Kearny.

NJ Transit said it would have “very limited westbound service” from New York Penn Station on a regular schedule. Riders were warned to expect delays and cancellations Thursday morning because of crew availability and equipment that was out of place.

Two NJ Transit Northeast Corridor trains were canceled as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning with 20-minute delays.

What caused the power line to fall?

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told New Jersey 101.5 the issue was the result of a signal wire that came into contact with the catenary wire causing a blowout. It was not related to work on the new Portal Bridge or the current crossing, according to Abrams.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored with NJ Transit and private carrier buses, and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street-New York.

There were also delays on NJ Transit unrelated to the power line.

A mechanical issue caused service on the Dinky line from Princeton to be suspended. A vehicle was struck at the railroad crossing in Bradley Beach delaying one train.

A 15% fare increase is scheduled to take effect for all NJ Transit riders on July 1.

