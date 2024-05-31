Infant tragedy at YMCA in Newark, NJ

☑️ A baby boy was found at the YMCA of Newark

☑️ He was later pronounced dead at a hospital

☑️ Investigation continues

NEWARK — An unconscious infant was found at a YMCA and later died at a hospital.

The 2-month-old boy was found at the Newark YMCA on Broad Street on Wednesday morning. The boy was pronounced dead at University Hospital, Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly said.

Fennelly said the case is under investigation. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy. He did not disclose the circumstances of the child's discovery or where he was found.

News 12 New Jersey was first to report the child's death.

The Newark YMCA has a full schedule of classes and is also open around the clock as a shelter.

