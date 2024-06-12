This stunning, $5M art lover’s home is for sale in NJ

Often, stunning New Jersey real estate listings are for sprawling mansions on multiple acres in any given corner of the Garden State.

But there's something especially alluring about an oasis of space in a densely populated city.

As of May 2024, the median listing home price in Jersey City was $704,500, according to Realtor.com.

The city has long been a favorite for those commuting into Manhattan for work — or who like the proximity to New York City and its attractions without actually living there.

One Jersey City listing with the McGurl Team through Sotheby's Realty, shows off a unique five-bedroom, five-bathroom home that has been decorated throughout with an artist's perspective.

There's actually an art gallery on its first floor — along with a private, heated garage and three patios to enjoy breathtaking views of the New York City skyline.

The 7,150 square foot home is in The Village neighborhood, in the western part of Historic Downtown Jersey City. It has been listed at $5.2 million.

This stunning, $5M NJ art lover's home is for sale You need to see this extremely unique listing with McGurl Team and Sotheby's Realty , for a five-bedroom artist's haven at 331 Newark Avenue in Jersey City. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

SEE: Stunning, historic NJ home of President Cleveland This gorgeous and historic Princeton 6-bedroom house is listed with Sotheby's just shy of $6 million. It's where the only NJ-born U.S. President, Grover Cleveland, spent his retirement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt