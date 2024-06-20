Heat wave leads to new major meltdown for NJ Transit

✅ Problems continue this week for rail commuters in North Jersey

✅ Service was suspended on NJ Transit and Amtrak

✅ A brush fire is also contributing to the problems

NJ Transit and Amtrak riders have another afternoon of long, hot delay as another issue has caused problems beyond New Jersey.

Amtrak, which owns and maintains the Northeast Corridor, said a malfunctioning circuit breaker caused power loss on the tracks between New York Penn Station and Newark Penn Station.

NJ Transit suspended service in and out of New York. Cross-honoring is in effect between NJ Transit and private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street, New York. Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken

Service on Amtrak was suspended as of 3 p.m. between Philadelphia 30th Street Station and New Haven Union Station.

A brush fire along the tracks near Newark is contributing to the problems, according to Amtrak.

Dire along the tracks near Secaucus Dire along the tracks near Secaucus (NJ Transit) 6/20/24 loading...

A week of problems

NJ Transit is having a bad week as an overhead wire issue caused service to be suspended on the Northeast Corridor Tuesday morning. An NJ Transit train became disabled and repairs need to be made to overhead wires, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.

New Jersey 101.5 also learned that a pantograph, which is the apparatus mounted to the top of a train car that collects power from the overhead line, broke off.

Sophia D'Ovidio contributed to this report

NJ Transit riders at Penn Station New York 6/20/24 NJ Transit riders at Penn Station New York 6/20/24 (@F**kNJTransit via X) loading...

