NJ town now forcing speeders to appear in court for tickets

If you get a speeding ticket while driving through Allentown be warned: You'll be back.

The village on the western edge of Monmouth County is often used as a shortcut to get to Route 195 by trucks and cars that don't abide by the posted 25 and 30 mph speed limits.

The fed-up Borough Council has implemented the first of its new “speed enforcement zone” on Main Street (County Route 524) that will require a court appearance which comes with additional fines above the speeding violation.

Mayor Thomas Fritts said Allentown has been redesignated from a borough to a historical village center after spending grant money that encourages walking though its retail and historical area in the center of town.

"It really comes down to protecting the community, not only our children who are in town every day, but our families, our elderly who go to the local pharmacy and eateries, visitors who are here for tours or simply to enjoy the parks and the little boutique shops and eateries that we have," Fritts told New Jersey 101.5.

The congestion from traffic, speeding or otherwise, has gotten worse over time from industrial development on the fringes of the village and from new residential areas on the border.

There's also a move to get Allentown undesignated from allowing 2-ton trucks. The designation must be renewed yearly by the Borough Council.

Allentown, NJ map Allentown, NJ map (Google Maps) loading...

Not about the money

The zones are "overwhelmingly supported" by both residents and those who live on the fringes of Allentown, according to Fritts. He said that residents of neighboring Upper Freehold who send their children to schools in Allentown understand the need to cut down on speeding.

Fritts acknowledges there is some opposition to the zones from those who see the plan as a revenue generator, a claim the mayor denies.

"If it was about making money we wouldn't be promoting it anywhere and everywhere. That's not the goal." Fritts said. "It's not a big driver in additional court revenues for us. The idea is to let people know that you shouldn't speed here so that when you do you don't get pulled over and get a ticket. It's more about protecting our residents and visitors than it is about generating money,.

MidJersey.news was the first to report on the speed enforcement zones.

Main Street in Allentown Main Street in Allentown (MidJersey.news) loading...

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

The Ultimate Guide to New Jersey Brewpubs With the Big Game fast approaching, many people in New Jersey are looking for great places to watch it. From the website that gave you the "Friendliest bars" and places to watch the game , comes the ultimate guide to New Jersey brewpubs. So what's a "brew pub"? According to Thompson Island's Article on the differences between a craft brewery, microbrewery, brewpub & gastropub, it says: "A brewpub is a hybrid between a restaurant and a brewery. It sells at least 25% of its beer on-site in combination with significant food services. At a brewpub, the beer is primarily brewed for sale inside the restaurant or bar. Where it's legally allowed, brewpubs may sell beer to go or distribute it to some offsite destinations."

New Jersey has tons of Brewpubs, some of which have been around for years and some that have just opened in the past year.

Here is a full list of the 21 brewpubs in New Jersey according to New Jersey Craft Beer





2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.